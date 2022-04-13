'Simeone is happy to destroy. Guardiola is the other extreme'

BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague believes Diego Simeone's defensive style of play against Manchester City has been taken out of context.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues that the Argentine came to Manchester with a plan and believes he will be happy returning to Madrid only 1-0 down.

He said: "Simeone came with the hope of being alive in the second leg - success.

"Now with the fact the away goals don’t count as double, it will benefit this kind of approach because you will go to City and think 1-0 is fine, we can go home and sort that out.

"Simeone doesn’t care what you think of his football. He simply doesn’t care. For him it is a life choice, he is a conservative man who doesn’t want things to happen that he doesn’t like. He doesn’t want to be a protagonist, he is happy to destroy more than create. Pep Guardiola is the other extreme. He is the creative force, he likes the adventure.

"A lot of people are saying Atletico Madrid are not supposed to be playing that way, but when you look a little bit closer they have the 13th budget in Europe, there are six Premier League clubs with more money than them.

"Manchester City have 15 players that cost 40m euros or more and Atletico have only got three. They have absolutely the right to defend in their own box because they are being attacked by a team that has more quality."

