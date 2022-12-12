Manuel Lanzini hopes West Ham can take their friendly performances into the Premier League when the season resumes.

The midfielder scored in the Hammers' 3-1 warm-up win over Udinese on Saturday.

He told the club website: "It was good for me and good for the team because it was our second friendly game that we’ve had and it’s good to win and good for us.

"Of course, we want to play like this. We work for this, to create chances, to play well and to have the ball because that’s important for the team, because when we have the ball we will have more chances to win the game.

"In this game, we played well, and we deserved to win.

"I work hard to be able to do this [score]. In training, I practice and that’s very important, both for us and for young players who are trying to learn new skills like this.

"Practice is important and that’s it. You have to practice in training, but also in games you need to not be afraid to try it."