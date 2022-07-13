New Crystal Palace signing Cheick Doucoure says he wants Patrick Vieira to "teach me what I am missing" as he follows in the footsteps of his new manager.

Vieira became one of the Premier League's most dominant midfielders at Arsenal after initially arriving as an unheralded youngster from AC Milan.

Doucoure is hoping that learning from the best in the business will turbocharge his own development.

"What I want him to teach me is what I'm missing in my game so far," he told Palace's official website. "I want him to teach me a lot of things, to reach the highest level. He's been a really important factor in me signing for Palace.

"He told me 'I’m going to make you better. I know your game, I’ve known it for a while, so I know what you need'. I think that with him I’m going to work well."

The 22-year-old has impressed in helping unfancied Lens to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in Ligue 1 and is keen to help Palace progress this season.

"My game is not perfect yet," added Doucoure. "I know that I have to work. With humility, work and the club, I think I’m going to reach the top level to succeed in the Premier League.

"I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. It is an historic club in the Premier League, so it’s an honour to be a part of it."