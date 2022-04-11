Mateo Kovacic wants to take inspiration from previous Champions League comebacks to help his current side overturn a daunting two-goal deficit to Real Madrid.

Kovacic was in the Real side that knocked out Wolfsburg in 2015-16, despite losing the first leg 2-0 in Germany, and also referenced Chelsea's spellbinding victory over Napoli in 2012 as a source of inspiration.

"Football is always surprising," he said. "There are many comebacks.

"We need to be more than 100% ready to do a comeback of our own."

The Serbia midfielder also praised Croatia counterpart Luka Modric, who he counts as one of his childhood football heroes.

"He is an amazing player," said Kovacic. "I admired him when I was growing up and he played for Dinamo Zagreb - now we have become good friends and I admire him even more.

"It is nice to play against him but it's very difficult to stop him.

"If he keeps going like this, I think he can keep playing for the next three or four years and the same level."