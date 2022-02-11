Leicester v West Ham: Team news

Leicester City remain without several key players for the visit of West Ham.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are all still out but Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes could be recalled.

West Ham manager David Moyes says Kurt Zouma is available to face Leicester despite the negative reaction to the defender's selection on Tuesday after being filmed kicking his cat.

Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna remain absent because of injuries.

