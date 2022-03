Matty Cash is one of eight players shortlisted for the Premier League's March player of the month award.

The Villa right-back scored and assisted in the 3-0 victory over Leeds and set up another goal in the big win over Southampton.

He is nominated for the award alongside Trevoh Chalobah, Kai Havertz, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Andrew Robertson, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney.