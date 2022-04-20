Transfer news: Interest in Rudiger steps up

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at the end of the season but keen to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Lazio, Juventus and AC Milan could all be destinations for midfielder Jorginho, who is unlikely to be offered an extension to his Chelsea contract that expires at the end of next season. (90 min), external

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in 18-year-old Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances for the academy. (Mirror), external

