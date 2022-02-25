Finding fortitude in adversity

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The spirit evoked by both head coaches in the news conferences before Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur should have those of players and supporters stirred well before this lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

Under pressure Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte, both of whom have lost four of their past five Premier League fixtures, showed unequivocal belief in their own methods to improve the respective plights of their teams.

Bielsa, repeatedly criticised in some quarters for his unwavering philosophy on attacking play, reminded everyone that "these players have already demonstrated they have the level to play in the Premier League".

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "The style, the model has already shown it can work and be imposed."

To deviate from the plan will only make the situation worse, he believes, while knowing that his words during this difficult spell will appear more of a bark at the moon by his detractors. It is admirable that his faith remains undiminished if not tested.

Conte, who in an emotional outpouring after the defeat at Burnley questioned whether he was fit for purpose, has since framed himself.

"I want to help the club in every aspect. with my vision and my ideas about football for improvement. I am committed to this club much more because the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high. I'm sure the club is appreciating what we are doing. The problem is I am a perfectionist."

Maybe we saw into the character of men who know what it takes to be successful, seasoned campaigners amid questions raised over their futures?

Conte, whose side cling on to hopes of a top-four finish, countered with: "I will help the club in every moment, until the end."

In the opposite dugout, Bielsa dug in: "The more adverse the situation is, the more I fortify myself to face it."

Strong words, softly spoken.