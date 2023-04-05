Wolves are preparing to make a move for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 26-year-old out of contract this summer. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed the Reds to make a swoop for the 24-year-old for £44m this summer. (Mirror), external

Wolves, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley and Middlesbrough are considering a move for Rangers' Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 26. (Teamtalk), external

