Leicester need manager to create 'everyone-hates-us mentality'

Leicester need a manager who can create an "us-against-the-world mentality" if they are going to avoid relegation this season, believes former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper pointed to their escape under Nigel Pearson in the 2014-15 season as evidence for what they require now Brendan Rodgers has left.

"We had a manager who was a scrapper and created a mentality that everyone hates us," he said. "That can really give you the bounce.

"If we are going to bring someone in, it needs to be someone who can create that and hopefully it will get us through."

Piper was encouraged by elements of the performance against Aston Villa on Tuesday but, ultimately, it rendered no points.

"If it wasn't for an individual error towards the end, they might have got a good point against a really confident Villa side," he said.

"But, they very quickly have to get a turnaround in form for a team whose confidence is on the floor."

