'Energy lacking in final third'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa: "I thought we started the game really well and worked the ball into good positions. In the last couple of games, we played really well, but in the final third we couldn't find the killer pass. Maybe that is a lack of energy because of the number of games we've played; the speed of our attacking combinations is not quite as we want it. Our heart and effort is there though.

"It is great to see Jamie Vardy back on the pitch; he needs more minutes to get up to speed because he's just returned to training, but hopefully he can contribute between now and the end of the season.

On the Roma game on Thursday: "It'll be amazing. We're really looking forward to it. We've had good preparation with all the games, but now we can have a little bit of extra rest. The players need that and the fans will be ready for it."