A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It does not take a bomb of statistics to explode to reveal that Tyler Adams has made an impressive start to the 2022 World Cup. Sites like @lufcdata usefully inform that by the time USA had drawn 1-1 with Wales Adams had won more tackles (5) and covered a greater distance (13.13km) than any other single player so far in Qatar. The naked eye alone will tell you he was everywhere.

"Quality" and "best player on the field" were the tone of the reviews of his performance afterwards but w﻿hat cannot be measured are the intangibles - the influence the fearless and irrepressible USA captain has not only on his team-mates but also off the pitch.

T﻿his is a player who loves a tackle and is willing to take on the responsibility of leadership. In the week before the most controversial hosting of a World Cup Adams, 23, was keen to tell BBC Radio Leeds how invested the players are in understanding the issues they may be asked about in Qatar.

"We know there's a lot going on, we want to focus on our football," he told me.

"We didn't choose to have the World Cup there, but we still want to be educated on what's happening. 'Why did you guys pick this hotel, was it built the right way?' These sort of details.

"We even received a presentation on gestures you should make in Qatar, things you shouldn't do and how you should dress."

Once in Doha Adams and his team-mates invited migrant workers to train with them.

"We're very confident of our understanding of what is happening," he said.

"It's been a great job from US Soccer to make sure we're educated."

T﻿here is a touch of the Jack Grealish about Adams too. The viral video of the England player's 'snake arms' celebration fulfilling his promise to young supporter Finlay Fisher has touched hearts everywhere. Speaking to Adams as he took part in a free football coaching event in a deprived part of Leeds a few months ago he is acutely aware of his role as a professional.

"For me having an impact outside the game is more important than having an impact on the game," he told me.

"I couldn’t have imagined a professional footballer giving me the opportunity to play and come hang out with them. Just seeing the smiles on these kids' faces is priceless."

Continuing to draw comparisons Adams may come up against the man he effectively replaced at Elland Road in local hero Kalvin Phillips when England face the USA on Friday night. Both players are fully committed in style to their games and to improving the lives of those they come into contact with.