Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media about Saturday's game against Leeds United.

Here are the highlights from his news conference:

The Seagulls have "pretty much the same squad" as last weekend, with Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento still missing.

Potter says it is too early to read much into their good start: "It's not a massive sample, three games in. We’re not getting too excited. We're happy with the performance levels and results."

On forward Neal Maupay being close to joining Everton, he said: "From our perspective there's nothing to announce. Until anything gets signed there’s nothing to add."

He is not desperate to make new signings: "We’re calm, we're happy with the group we have. We have a good mix of experience and youth. We’re in a good place."

On being booed by their own fans after losing to Leeds last season, he said: "We used it well and we developed as a team. Results helped that."

He thinks Jesse Marsch has done a "really good job" since replacing Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds: "To keep them up was a fantastic achievement. Now you can see the team evolving into a Jesse Marsch team. They recruited well and it’s clear what they’re trying to do."

