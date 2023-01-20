Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara is available to make his debut after joining from Lorient on Thursday.

Adam Smith is back after suspension but Lewis Cook is out with a knee injury and the game comes too soon for Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier.

Nottingham Forest could hand a start to forward Chris Wood, who signed on loan from Newcastle on Friday.

Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi are out with respective thigh and groin issues.

Brazilian newcomer Danilo looks set for a place on the substitutes' bench, while Ryan Yates is available after recovering from a facial injury.

