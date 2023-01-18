Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It looked like it was going to be four defeats in a row for Crystal Palace until a moment of magic from Michael Olise with one of the free-kicks of the season gave the Eagles a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

But Patrick Vieira will feel his side were good value for the point after only a wonderful save from David de Gea, pushing Odsonne Edouard's strike on to the crossbar, denied them a first-half lead.

Bruno Fernandes put the visitors ahead two minutes later before the late drama to the delight of the Selhurst Park faithful.

Once again Palace showed their fighting spirit and they have now secured 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, only Tottenham with 14 have recovered more.

Vieira said this result "stops the bleeding" and they will have to continue fighting right until the final whistle with their next two matches seeing them entertain Newcastle before the rematch against Manchester United at Old Trafford in early February.