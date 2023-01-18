Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is a loan target for West Ham United. (Mirror), external

Juventus and Real Madrid are monitoring Alejandro Garnacho's situation at United. The 18-year-old winger has yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with his representatives wanting more than the £20,000 a week he has been offered - though there is the option to extend his existing contract by a year to 2025. (Independent), external

