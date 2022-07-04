Your views graphic

'Classy' or 'meh'? - your views on Everton's new home shirt

Getty Images

We have been collecting your views on the new Everton home kit, as modelled above by James Tarkowski.

Here are some of your views:

Stephen: It’s alright but I wouldn't buy it. I prefer the old retro shirts. They change them too often for me.

Rob: Looks great apart from the betting sponsor.

Lifelong Toffee: The design of the new kit is fine, but what I hate is both the sponsor and their dreadful logo. It must have taken all of five minutes on Microsoft Word to come up with that.

Andy: I can sum up the new kit in one word - meh!

Peter: I like it - it's simple but classy.

Anon: 1/10 with the sponsor’s name. 7/10 without the sponsor’s name. For the first time ever, I will not be buying an Everton jersey.