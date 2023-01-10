'Renewed hope that season may yet be salvageable'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

A hat-trick from Kevin Nisbet complemented a fine display from Aiden McGeady to take some of the pressure off of manager Lee Johnson, for this week at least, as Hibs won 3-2 at Motherwell on Sunday.

Hibs desperately needed the lift. In a week where there has been intense scrutiny on the manager – not least because of his comments bemoaning a lack of "football IQ" from his team in the wake of the loss at Tynecastle - the Hibs support were crying out for something positive to cling on to.

They found that in two fine individual performances, McGeady and Nisbet had the manager praising the "football IQ" this week, and gave some optimism that this season may yet be salvageable.

Not that there aren’t still some concerns. Hibs have conceded more goals from crosses than any other side in the top flight this season, and the defence continued to look vulnerable in that area.

The withdrawal of Chris Cadden through injury only served to highlight the deficiencies in defence, with Josh Campbell moving from his midfield position to right-back to cover Cadden’s absence.

With Lewis Miller – Cadden’s competition for the right-back spot – sidelined through injury, Johnson may be forced to look at the transfer market for cover, something he could do without with other areas in the side needing urgent attention.

For now, though, Hibs can look back at three points gained in what many considered a ‘must-win’ match, and look forward to Saturday’s game against Dundee United with renewed hope.