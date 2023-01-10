The first episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast of 2023 is available to download now.

The team looks back on a jam-packed festive schedule for the capital's Premier League sides.

Will Graham Potter be given time at Chelsea and is pressure building on Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace?

Can Arsenal keep up the momentum going into this weekend's north London derby, and are Tottenham still flattering to deceive?

Meanwhile, how important is Joao Paulinha for high-flying Fulham - and how will Brentford handle being favourites against Bournemouth and Leeds United?

And finally, can Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta kick on for West Ham, who have big fixtures against teams around them in the table coming up.

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds