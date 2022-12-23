Premiership player to watch: Giorgos Giakoumakis

While Celtic continued their relentless 10-game Premiership winning streak, there have been murmurs of discontent among some fans about their inability to turn overwhelming possession statistics into convincing winning margins of late.

With the last four victories coming by a single goal, a heated debate online has ensued about the limited game time given to Giorgos Giakoumakis amid reports suggesting talks have broken down between the club and the Greek striker over a new contract - his current one ends in 2026.

Present first choice Kyogo Furuhashi scored what turned out to be the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Livingston, but manager Ange Postecoglou has promised selection changes for the Christmas Eve visit by St Johnstone while pointing out that his side were only good "up until the box on Wednesday".

Many on Celtic message boards were already wondering why Giakoumakis had only been handed an eight-minute cameo appearance - after which he posted a photograph of himself entering the fray accompanied by an hourglass emoji.

Indeed, he has been on the bench for all but one of the seven fixtures since he scored the eighth and last of his goals this season, against Shakhtar Donetsk on 25 October. Giakoumakis has started a mere seven times in 23 appearances this term despite having hit the net 25 times in his 50 games since arriving from VVV Venlo.

Celtic being linked during the World Cup with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung has fuelled speculation about Giakoumakis' future in Glasgow and, should Postecoglou keep his promise to freshen up his side because of a busy schedule, the Greek will have his Christmas wish granted to be back centre of attention for both fans and potential suitors.

