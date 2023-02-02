Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Rating: 9/10

In recent years, Fulham’s January transfer windows in the Premier League have been a month-long doomed search to secure top-flight survival. The restrained nature of this year’s business shows just how well the Whites have done so far this season.

There was no need for panic buying this time, just shrewd strengthening in the areas that Marco Silva had identified.

The head coach wanted a new right-back, having been unimpressed with summer signing Kevin Mbabu. In comes Cedric Soares, a player with plenty of Premier League experience and happy memories of working with Silva at Sporting.

Fulham needed more depth in midfield and Serbia international Sasa Lukic seems a smart – and versatile – addition.

