'I'm loving what Beale has brought to the team'

We asked for your reaction to Rangers' 2-0 win away to Dundee United on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Barry: I'm absolutely loving what Michael Beale has brought to the team. I can't wait to see what gems he is going to bring in during this and future transfer windows!

Fraser: Beale has reinstalled belief in the players, something that was missing under Giovanni van Bronkhorst. We're not going to win the league this year, but will certainly be contenders next year.

Martin: Good second-half performance, two good goals and a clean sheet. l would like to see us start games a lot quicker but we're looking good for the rest of the season with two trophies still to play for. Let Beale do his job, he knows what areas that need to be strengthened, rather than pundits and supporters telling him what he needs to do.

Steven: It feels a bit like we've not moved on since the Gerrard days and the manager having to 'get into' the team at half-time to get them going. Surely they're up for it from the first whistle? If not, they've no place in the starting 11. Nice to get the three points, relatively comfortably in the end, but consistency needed ASAP.

David: Beale has got to do his half-time team-talk at the start of the game. Fashion Sakala's goal was was just a fantastic finish and Malik Tillman's wasn't far behind.

Ronnie: Another three points, another impressive second 45 minutes but why are we waiting so long to get our football started? Beale has made great strides and hopefully does some good business in the transfer window. Antonio Colak? Jury's out - he contributes zero other than goals. Alfredo Morelos needs to loose a Stone. Ryan Jack the stand-out. Connor Goldson and Ben Davies looking solid. We're in good shape.