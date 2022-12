Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external

Felix's Atletico team-mate Alvaro Morata is a loan target for Erik ten Hag. (ESPN), external

United, along with Premier League rivals Spurs, have also opened talks with Rennes over 25-year-old French striker Martin Terrier, who was valued at £34m over the summer. (Media Foot via Express), external

Another player on United's list is Napoli and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Get Italian Football News), external

Finally, 26-year-old Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries is on Ten Hag's radar, although the Inter Milan full-back is also wanted by Chelsea. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

Despite the above, it is rumoured United will actually focus on next year's summer transfer window instead of spending in January. (Sky Sports), external

