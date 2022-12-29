Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

A midweek packed with big results, outstanding moments and plenty of eye-catching contributions across all six games ensured competition for places was fierce in the latest instalment of team of the week.

A huge result at the foot of the table for Dundee United saw them climb off the bottom and resign opponents Ross Conuty to the root.

Charlie Mulgrew was a colossus at the back while also grabbing a goal and Ian Harkes' magnificent midfield display has earned the pair a place in the Sportscene presenter team of the week.