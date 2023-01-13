Pep Guardiola has revealed he feared Manchester City would encounter a moment where they needed a “reset” this season.

The Premier League champions lost at Southampton to exit the Carabao Cup this week, a defeat which saw midfielder Ilkay Gundogan state they needed to rediscover their “desire and hunger”.

City – second and five points behind league leaders Arsenal – have lost just twice in the Premier League this season.

"What happened didn't surprise me," said the City manager, whose side face arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

"I tried to avoid it. It happened and hopefully it won't happen again but it's happened because we did four Premier Leagues in five years. Sometimes you have to reset.

"This was our strength as a team in previous seasons but after back-to-back (titles) two times, this can happen. We were not ready to go there and be ourselves.

"I'm not talking about winning the Carabao Cup or winning games (now), it's about being ourselves and behaving how we have to do in every single game.

"I was a little bit concerned at the beginning of the season that this could happen, and unfortunately it happened. I don't know if it will happen again but there are no concerns about it at all."