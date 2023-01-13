How Kilmarnock's road to Hampden unfolded

Kilmarnock's only slip-up in the Viaplay Cup group stage ending up costing them top spot and a seeding for the knockout rounds.

Derek McInnes' team defeated Fraserburgh, Montrose and Stenhousemuir, but drew with Partick Thistle - then missed out on a bonus point after losing the shootout - to qualify as runners-up to the Firhill men.

That opened a tough route for Killie, but they pulled off one of their best performances of the season to stun Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle - a happy hunting ground for the Ayrshire side in recent years - thanks to Innes Cameron's header.

Next came a quarter-final at home to another top-flight rival, Dundee United, where not for the first time this season Danny Armstrong emerged as Killie's hero.

After Kyle Lafferty's early penalty was cancelled out by a Glenn Middleton strike, Armstrong nodded in Jordan Jones' dinked cross to secure victory.

With Kilmarnock now in the semis of a knockout competition for the first team since lifting the League Cup in 2010, they head to Hampden on Saturday aiming to take Celtic's scalp.