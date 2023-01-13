How Kilmarnock's road to Hampden unfolded

Kilmarnock's only slip-up in the Viaplay Cup group stage ending up costing them top spot and a seeding for the knockout rounds.

Derek McInnes' team defeated Fraserburgh, Montrose and Stenhousemuir, but drew with Partick Thistle - then missed out on a bonus point after losing the shootout - to qualify as runners-up to the Firhill men.

That opened a tough route for Killie, but they pulled off one of their best performances of the season to stun Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle - a happy hunting ground for the Ayrshire side in recent years - thanks to Innes Cameron's header.

Next came a quarter-final at home to another top-flight rival, Dundee United, where not for the first time this season Danny Armstrong emerged as Killie's hero.

After Kyle Lafferty's early penalty was cancelled out by a Glenn Middleton strike, Armstrong nodded in Jordan Jones' dinked cross to secure victory.

With Kilmarnock now in the semis of a knockout competition for the first team since lifting the League Cup in 2010, they head to Hampden on Saturday aiming to take Celtic's scalp.

SNS

Innes Cameron silenced Tynecastle as Killie beat Hearts in the last 16