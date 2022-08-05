Brighton boss Graham Potter says he is proud of the club's recruitment after the sale of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

The Seagulls signed the left-back a year ago for £15m from Getafe and sold him for £60m to the Blues.

"It's part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop," said Potter.

"Buying players is the easy part. Selling players at the right time for the right price is the difficult bit.

"The last three windows it's around £150m worth of player sales we've made, which is no small feat - something to be proud of from a recruitment and development perspective."