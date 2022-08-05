Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there are no updates in their search for a new left-back.

The Premier League champions, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer, were interested in Brighton's Marc Cucurella - but he seems set to join Chelsea.

"Joao Cancelo is there, Nathan Ake can be there. We'll see, we still have until the end of the month," said Guardiola.

"There are a lot of players around the world. But transfers are difficult, selling is more difficult than buying. Sometimes it can be possible, other times it isn't. We'll see."

City's squad of 20 senior players is the smallest it's been during Guardiola's time at the club.

"We have academy players. If we have a lot of injuries it might be a problem but hopefully not," he said.

"I like to work with not many players but important players. We’ve shown in the last years we have a smaller squad and arrive well in the final stages."