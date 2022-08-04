Listen to 'All about: Everton' now
- Published
If you are itching to know what Frank Lampard might do to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin you can listen to the latest BBC Sounds podcast on Everton.
The clip below will give you some insight and just click here for the full show.
Skip twitter post
🗣 "Frank Lampard will have his head in his hands tonight"— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 4, 2022
On the eve of the new season, #EFC have no recognised strikers available following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury.
Join @juliette_grace, @gregok and James McFadden for All About: Everton on @BBCSounds #bbcfootball
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post