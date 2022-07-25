Livingston launch new home kit
Livingston have released their new home strip for season 2022-23 - and the Twitter reaction has been very positive.
Well - that seems to have gone down well! 💛— Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) July 25, 2022
You can order your brand new @JomaSportUK home kit from @TheSoccerShopD online right now.
➡️ https://t.co/lgJa7SM4dg pic.twitter.com/HkG7CgVBDJ
