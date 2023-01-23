Former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Marcus Rashford showed again he is back to his best with his impressive goal against Arsenal on Sunday.

When asked about Rashford's goal against the Gunners, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Magic. It’s him at his best. I’ve loved seeing his re-emergence this season, because I felt he clearly was a player who was completely devoid of confidence - as a forward, you can see that a mile off.

"That decision to turn back and pass rather than getting your head down and going to take someone on. There was only one thing in his mind [against Arsenal].

"I’ve just been delighted, as a neutral, to see him get back because he is a top, top talent.

"There was one example - nothing to do with how good he was with the ball - when he chased a back pass he was never going to get, but he ran 40 or 50 yards at full sprint just to help his team get up the pitch.

"They are the little things he wasn’t doing last season, but now he is absolutely full tilt."

