Brendan Rodgers said there are no guarantees Leicester City will bring in any new players this summer.

When asked about the Foxes not yet making a signing this transfer window, Rodgers said: "The club needs to move some players on and then we'll see what that releases. We have no guarantees at this stage."

One player who could be making his way out of the East Midlands is Wesley Fofana.

Speaking about interest in the defender, Rodgers added: "The message to all of the squad is keep your eye on the ball and focus on your football. There’s lots of speculation around but it’s something I haven’t seen affecting the group. For Wesley himself, he's a very talented player. He knows our thoughts on him.”

Rodgers said “there were two" bids for Fofana; but he said the bids were "nowhere near what the club would consider," adding, "we’re not looking to sell."