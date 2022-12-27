'Newcastle are a team brimming with confidence'

Newcastle United showed their credentials with Monday's win over Leicester City, says former Premier League midfielder Steve Stone.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It was a great result for Newcastle. You wondered if they were going to come out after the World Cup break and show what they had been showing beforehand, and they actually did do that.

"They were aggressive right from the start - the pressing was right on the front foot and it only took two minutes for Amartey to bring down Joelinton.

"Leicester tried to huff and puff and get back into the game; Brendan [Rodgers] tried to change a few things tactically. But Newcastle just seemed to be able to deal with everything they threw at them.

"Newcastle are a team you look at and think: 'I am seeing something there, I’m seeing more than something.' You know they are a decent side and they work hard. They have some real quality there.

"Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and say they are up there with Manchester City and Arsenal, but they are a team brimming with confidence."

