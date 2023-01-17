Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City is a "meaningful" match for the future of Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, says BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

The Whites take on the managerless Championship side at Elland Road, before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

And Pope believes the two home games are massive for shaping the rest of the season.

"This game is really important," he told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast. "The pressure is building, but let's get the right result and do it again on Sunday.

"If we look at the positives, at least with Leeds there is a plan. Fans of other teams that are down there will look at them making their record signing and wonder what their club is doing.

"There seems to be a way forward and it's now about Jesse sorting it out, whether we believe the plan is right or not."

That record signing - 20-year-old French striker Georginio Rutter - may be introduced to the home crowd after his switch from Hoffenheim, but he is unable to play.

