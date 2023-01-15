Newcastle 1-0 Fulham

By Matthew Henry

Newcastle were nowhere near their best against Fulham but the unbeaten run rolls on.

It is now 14 games unbeaten for the Magpies which equals their club record in the top flight.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's disallowed penalty was fortunate from their point of view. Had that gone in things would have been different.

But manager Eddie Howe's decision to have both of his striker's on the field paid off with Callum Wilson teeing up Alexander Isak for the winner.

The goal is important for Isak, whose momentum gained after two goals in three games was stalled by more than three months out with injury.

If Newcastle are to maintain a Champions League push - and possibly win a first major trophy since 1955 - they will need the Sweden international to continue to fire.