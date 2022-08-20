Analysis: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Tottenham and their manager Antonio Conte will take a huge deal of satisfaction after taking three points from an encounter in which they started sluggishly.

The hosts failed to move the ball quickly enough in the first period as they huffed and puffed against a well-drilled Wolves side.

However, after the break and likely some gentle encouragement from Antonio Conte alongside a few tactical tweaks they were far superior and merited their narrow victory.

Harry Kane remains their talisman, with his 250th goal for the club taking him up to fourth on the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers list on 185, with only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole now above him.

It also means he has the most Premier League goals scored for a single club by one player and he will be key if Tottenham are to end their 14-year wait for a major trophy this term.