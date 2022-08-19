Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

West Ham have lost their first two matches but they had a difficult pre-season with injuries, and I certainly don't think there is any reason to panic.

The Hammers will turn the corner soon, but they haven't beaten Brighton in 10 attempts since the Seagulls returned to the Premier League in 2017, and I don't see that run ending here.

Graham Potter's team are superbly organised and I'd back them to get something from this game too.

GK's prediction: 0-0

