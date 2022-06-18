Crystal Palace have unveiled a new club crest to "celebrate" their "1861 origins and historic role in the development of modern football".

The new crest features 1861, which was the year that the original team was set up by cricketers from the Crystal Palace Club.

This replaces the former 1905 on the badge, which is the year when the professional club was founded.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “As a lifelong supporter of Crystal Palace, I was proud to learn that our history can be traced back to the Victorian cricketers of 1861 and the indisputable fact that the club played a central role in the very first FA meetings, which shaped the game we all love.

"It is fitting that we are recognising our unique history which began in 1861 in our famous crest."

