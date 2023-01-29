Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed Callum McGregor as the Scotland midfielder captained the side to a 2-0 victory away to Dundee United on his 400th club appearance.

"I know I dismissed it before the game, but I said to the lads in there that they've got to appreciate they're sharing a dressing room with a special individual," he told BBC Scotland. "He'll go down as a legend of this club.

"The biggest compliment I can pay him is he plays every game like it's his debut, as if he has everything to prove. He's done it all here in Scotland."

Postecoglou also praised goalscorers Jota and Aaron Mooy.

"Jota is getting back to fitness and the levels we know he can get to," he said. "Aaron has been outstanding since the break."

Postecoglou thought his side deserved their victory.

"In general, our defensive work was outstanding in terms of our pressure," he added. "We didn't allow them many sights on goals and that allows us to play our football.

"We started the second half really well, scored a couple goals could have scored a couple more. A really strong performance."