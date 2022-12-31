Analysis: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

New owner Bill Foley and minority owner Michael B Jordan were introduced to the Bournemouth crowd before the game, with a touch of Las Vegas glitz added to the pre-match atmosphere as half a dozen pitchside flamethrowers, more usually seen around the boundary in Twenty20 cricket, greeted the players' arrival on to the pitch.

When Foley travelled to Dorset in October to sign the takeover paperwork, he watched Gary O'Neil's side come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1, but a Hollywood-style comeback looked very unlikely after the second goal left Palace in full charge.

And a year which featured the highs of promotion to the top flight, and the lows including a 9-0 thumping at Liverpool, concluded with something of a damp squib.

The afternoon was summed up when substitute Siriki Dembele curled a tame late effort straight into the arms of Vicente Guaita, to be greeted with the home fans ironically chanting "We've had a shot".

Foley has already announced some bold plans for the Cherries' future, but back in the present, a fresh injection of signings in January may be the top item in his in-tray.