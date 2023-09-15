Farke on returning players, number 10 options and 'unbelievable' Gray
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before the Whites' Championship game at Millwall on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There was some encouraging team news, with captain Liam Cooper (foot), left-back Sam Byram and winger Dan James (both abductor) are all available to return after injury. There is a chance for Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara to make their first starts for the club.
However, Djed Spence (knee) is a major doubt, while Patrick Bamford (hamstring) will not feature in the next three matches but is recovering well. Stuart Dallas, who has been out since April 2022 with a broken leg, is improving but remains sidelined.
Farke said the answer to building up the confidence of the misfiring Georginio Rutter has been "hard work" over the international break.
Regarding the number 10 role, Farke said he has several options, with Joel Piroe, Ian Poveda, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt all able to play there. However, he added: "Perhaps not like Paul Gascoigne of 20 years ago!"
On Archie Gray, the German said: "[He is] blessed unbelievable ability. He is there with outstanding data. We decided it’s best for him to recover a bit."
He added: "We have to make sure the pressure is not too much. If he carries on this trajectory, it’ll be good for the country too."