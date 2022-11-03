Kilmarnock's Calum Waters is out with a hamstring injury and Ben Chrisene remains absent with an ankle problem which requires another scan, while Christian Doidge and Blair Alston are still out and Scott Robinson is sidelined.

Killie striker Kyle Lafferty serves the third game of a 10-match ban.

Livingston are set to have both Shamal George and Kurtis Guthrie back in their squad. Goalkeeper George sat out Sunday's defeat by Celtic through injury, while Guthrie was ill after fears he had suffered a fractured leg at Ibrox the previous weekend were dispelled. Cristian Montano is also battling to return from a knock.

Morgan Boyes completes a two-match ban, while Jamie Brandon and long-term absentee Tom Parkes remain on the sidelines.