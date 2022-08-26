Pizza & Irn-Bru on menu, but signings are not

Richard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland

Tony Asghar will be be at his desk "with a pizza and a can of Irn-Bru" late into the evening on deadline day next Thursday, but the Dundee United sporting director does not expect to do any more business this summer.

On Thursday, the club confirmed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku, with the 21-year-old's arrival taking their list of summer recruits to eight. That has effectively emptied the pot, meaning defensive midfield and centre-back reinforcements are now unlikely.

"I don’t think I’ll be doing much business but you never know," he told BBC Sport Scotland.

"I’ll be sitting down with Jack and the owner to have more conversations about our strategy for the last few days but there’s no panic. We’ve assembled a good squad and the only thing missing now is a performance and results."