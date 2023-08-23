Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has been speaking to BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast about Tottenham's start to life under Ange Postecoglou: "This might be controversial, but you have taken away all the goals that Harry Kane provided, but what you have done is you have now allowed yourself and put yourself in a position where you can press from the front.

"You couldn't necessarily do that with Kane in your side, as great as a goalscorer he was and as great a footballer as he was, he couldn't press defences. I think Tottenham have now got a team who can do. Postecoglou wants to press high and we saw it against Brentford where they pressed really high.

"So I think Spurs have now got themselves in a position where they can press high if they want to and they are very good at keeping possession now, the full backs are inverting, so this is a completely new style. I think the Tottenham fans will thoroughly enjoy it.

"As Postecoglou said, 'this is what I do, I'm not going to change it just because it's Tottenham and a high-profile club and high profile league, I will do what I do' and he will. You can just see that he's not going to change for anybody and it's a great start for them."

