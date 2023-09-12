Kyogo & Maeda help Japan continue winning run

Celtic pair Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda helped free-scoring Japan extend their winning run to four friendlies with a 4-2 victory over Turkey in Genk, Belgium.

Striker Kyogo played the full 90 minutes on his 19th cap, while Maeda came off the bench at half-time to make his 13th international appearance.

Neither player was able to get among the goals although Kyogo had chances, firing narrowly wide in the first half and hitting the post in the second.

Japan - who ended Hansi Flick's Germany tenure with a 4-1 win last week - raced into a 3-0 lead with Atsuki Ito opening the scoring and Keito Nakamura adding a double.

Turkey reduced the deficit to one with strikes either side of half-time, but Junya Ito's penalty sealed victory.