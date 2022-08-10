Goalkeeper coach Dibble leaves Motherwell
- Published
Andy Dibble has left his post as Motherwell goalkeeper coach by mutual consent, the Fir Park club have announced.
The former Wales keeper, 57, joined Well this summer but moves on following the departure of manager Graham Alexander.
Scott Fox will take on the goalkeeper coach role on an interim basis.
Skip twitter post
Goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble has left the club by mutual consent.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 10, 2022
All the best for the future, Andy.
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post