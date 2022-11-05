A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Malky Mackay has consistently shown a calm head in the last few weeks, and his faith was finally justified as his players fought back to beat a plucky St Mirren side.

He's been insistent that the good performances would eventually lead to good results, and he's been proven right.

A﻿lthough they need to solidify at the back, they finally look clinical in front of goal.

For St Mirren, it's an incredibly tight league table and Stephen Robinson's side balance on the precipice of a European chase or a relegation dogfight.

Unless they address this away form - five losses from six - they will head down rather than up.