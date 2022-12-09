Brown's 'amazing gesture' to Saints community trust

Geoff Brown has pledged to donate net proceeds from the sale of St Johnstone to the club's community trust.

Saints owner Brown is seeking a buyer for his majority shareholding, having taken charge in 1986.

The club say his "amazing gesture" to the trust - which would fund the building of a community hub - will "leave a lasting legacy for the Brown family in the city of Perth".

Brown said: "While not without its many challenges, I will always look back on my 37 years as majority shareholder of St Johnstone with fondness and, with the building of the community hub, I am keen to ensure a legacy that will be enjoyed by many for generations to come."

