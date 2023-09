Turkish side Gaziantep have completed the signing of striker Albian Ajeti from Celtic.

The 26-year-old Swiss arrived in Glasgow from West Ham in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £5m.

He scored nine goals in 47 appearances and spent last season on loan at Austrian club Sturm Graz.

Gaziantep say they have agreed a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.