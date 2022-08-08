We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Crystal Palace were defeated by Arsenal in the opening game of the new season.

Here are some of your comments:

Keith: Not quite on it all over the park. We lacked ruthless finishing and practised defending. We still could have won it, with a bit of luck and better finishing. Arsenal were very impressive with their swarming pressing in the first 30 mins, but they couldn’t keep it up. Neither goal was really made by Arsenal though - and they were often rocky. Arsenal were flattered.

Jacob: Only Conor Gallagher kept Palace up last season. Less wins than Roy the previous. The squad is not good enough.

Steve: The first 25 minutes belonged to Arsenal. But the next 65 minutes, Palace were the better side. We deserved a point. We have a desperate need for someone to put the ball in the back of the net, and not concede poor goals. I'm looking forward to a fit Olise becoming the first pick ahead of Ayew.

Graham: Disappointing start especially as we had so much possession. This part of our game was exceptional. However, with only two attempts on target, this display highlights what Palace fans have been saying for ages in that we need a high profile and in form striker. Without this sort of player we will never win games.